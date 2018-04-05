Share story

ISTANBUL (AP) — A fire has broken out at a hospital in Istanbul, forcing the evacuation of patients.

Television footage in Turkey on Thursday showed flames engulfing a facade of the Taksim Ilk Yardim hospital in the city’s Gaziosmanpasa district.

Thick black smoke rose toward the sky as firetrucks and ambulances arrived at the scene.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

