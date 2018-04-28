LYNN, Mass. (AP) — A patient at a Lynn hospital attempted to grab a police officer’s gun.
Police were escorting man inside North Shore Medical Center Saturday morning when he tried to take the gun, causing the hospital to activate an armed intruder alert.
WBZ-TV reports Lynn police were able to subdue the suspect within seconds, and that no one was injured.
Information from: WBZ-TV, http://cbsboston.com