LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — A forensic pathologist has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against a Colorado coroner’s office, claiming she was forced out of the job after refusing to change a case’s manner of death finding at the insistence of the coroner.
The Daily Times-Call reports Dr. Dawn Holmes filed the suit Monday against the Boulder County Coroner’s Office and Coroner Emma Hall seeking about $2.7 million for violation of contract.
According to the suit, Holmes performed an autopsy in June 2017 on a man found dead at a motel. The autopsy determined the medical cause of death was from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide.
Holmes claims Hall asked her to remove the manner of death from the autopsy report.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Wyoming record-breaking largemouth bass caught
- Democrats poised to claim ballot slots in nearly all House districts in California
- Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight VIEW
- Missing woman, dead man found in storage facility in Alabama
- Handbag designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide VIEW
The coroner’s office declined to comment.
___
Information from: Daily Times-Call, http://timescall.com/