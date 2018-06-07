LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — A forensic pathologist has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against a Colorado coroner’s office, claiming she was forced out of the job after refusing to change a case’s manner of death finding at the insistence of the coroner.

The Daily Times-Call reports Dr. Dawn Holmes filed the suit Monday against the Boulder County Coroner’s Office and Coroner Emma Hall seeking about $2.7 million for violation of contract.

According to the suit, Holmes performed an autopsy in June 2017 on a man found dead at a motel. The autopsy determined the medical cause of death was from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide.

Holmes claims Hall asked her to remove the manner of death from the autopsy report.

The coroner’s office declined to comment.

