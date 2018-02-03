VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Televangelist Pat Robertson is recovering after suffering an embolic stroke.
In an online news release, The Christian Broadcasting Network, which Robertson founded, says he was rushed to the nearest stroke center Friday after a family member recognized the onset of symptoms.
The release says that within minutes of receiving clot-busting drugs, Robertson was awake, responsive and able to move all his limbs.
The Virginia-based network says 87-year-old Robertson is alert and expected to make a full recovery.
In addition to founding The Christian Broadcasting Network, Robertson hosts its flagship show “The 700 Club.”