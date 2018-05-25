MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama pastor has been sentenced to 50 years in prison on rape and sexual abuse convictions.
Mobile County Circuit Judge John Lockett sentenced Alvin McNeil Thursday after he was found guilty by jurors in April of raping a 16-year-old girl and molesting an 11-year-old girl
New outlets report that a mother told police in 2016 that McNeil had raped and impregnated her older daughter and molested her younger daughter.
The 56-year-old Prichard resident was then pastor of Open Door True Worship Apostolic Church in Mobile.
McNeil is sentenced to 30 years on the rape conviction and another 20 years on the sexual abuse conviction.