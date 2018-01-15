LARGO, Md. (AP) — With Vice President Mike Pence sitting in the pews, a Maryland pastor denounced President Donald Trump’s vulgar description of African nations.

Maurice Watson, pastor of Metropolitan Baptist Church in Largo, delivered the sermon Sunday while Pence was visiting the congregation.

Watson called Trump’s remarks, in which he reportedly used an obscenity to describe African nations and Haiti during an immigration discussion with Congressional leaders, “dehumanizing” and “ugly.”

The pastor said “whoever made such a statement … is wrong and they ought to be held accountable.”

Watson said he felt “led by God to do it” and noted many of his congregants come from Haiti or African nations.

Worshippers stood up and applauded as Watson spoke.

WUSA-TV reports that Pence became red-faced at time throughout the sermon.

