LARGO, Md. (AP) — With Vice President Mike Pence sitting in the pews, a Maryland pastor denounced President Donald Trump’s vulgar description of African nations.
Maurice Watson, pastor of Metropolitan Baptist Church in Largo, delivered the sermon Sunday while Pence was visiting the congregation.
Watson called Trump’s remarks, in which he reportedly used an obscenity to describe African nations and Haiti during an immigration discussion with Congressional leaders, “dehumanizing” and “ugly.”
The pastor said “whoever made such a statement … is wrong and they ought to be held accountable.”
Most Read Stories
- Seattle-area rents drop significantly for first time this decade as new apartments sit empty
- Huskies star running back Myles Gaskin says he will return for his senior season
- A year-by-year look at NFL offenses under Brian Schottenheimer, expected to be the new OC for the Seahawks
- Bicyclist struck by car and killed near Golden Gardens Park
- Overbilled and overstressed: 3 Seattle City Light customers vent
Watson said he felt “led by God to do it” and noted many of his congregants come from Haiti or African nations.
Worshippers stood up and applauded as Watson spoke.
WUSA-TV reports that Pence became red-faced at time throughout the sermon.
___
Information from: WUSA-TV, http://www.wusatv9.com