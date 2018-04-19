GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A witness is recounting the dramatic rescue of a woman who was trapped with her vehicle surrounded by rushing floodwaters in northern Montana.

Blake Wombold tells the Great Falls Tribune that he stopped on U.S. Highway 2 near Dunkirk Tuesday night to see a woman standing on top of a vehicle nearly submerged by the water.

He says a man from the truck ahead of him stripped off his clothes and swam out to the woman, who was afraid to go into the frigid water.

Wombold says the man convinced her to swim across the water to safety.

A video posted on Facebook by Kalispell resident Matt McCollam shows the rescue. McCollam says his brother Seth rescued the woman.

Neither McCollam brother immediately responded to emails for comment.

___

Information from: Great Falls Tribune, http://www.greatfallstribune.com