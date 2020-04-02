Carnival Corp. and a group of federal, state and local authorities in Florida have found common ground on a plan to allow passengers off a coronavirus-struck ship that has been stranded for weeks, according to a local official.

“Unified Command conferenced last night and reached cond. approval of Carnival’s plan, subject to approval between Broward and Carnival,” Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine said on Twitter Thursday morning. “Final document will be released this morning. As of now, ships remain outside US Waters. Look forward to seeing a SAFE plan for all to resolve.”

Holland America Line ships Zaandam and Rotterdam, which took on many of its guests, are preparing to let passengers off at Port Everglades in the Fort Lauderdale area.

Port spokeswoman Ellen Kennedy said in an email that a few details still needed to be worked out.

In a statement Wednesday night, Holland America said nearly 1,200 passengers were “fit for travel.” Most will leave the ship in masks and board buses for the airport to get home, “the majority on charter flights.”

About 45 passengers with “mild illness” will stay isolated on the ship until they have recovered. An “estimated less than 10 people who need critical care shoreside” will be transferred to a local medical facility.

Four people on the ship have died, two of whom tested positive for COVID-19. Nine people total tested positive out of 11 who were tested, a Carnival executive said this week.

