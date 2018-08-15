ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Passengers on a city bus in Minnesota have helped a woman deliver her baby after she went into labor.

The Star Tribune reports the mother started having contractions Tuesday as the bus rolled through a neighborhood near the University of Minnesota’s St. Paul campus.

Jane Mulcahy was seated right across from the woman. Mulcahy says the woman yelled, “The baby is coming.”

A man who had no experience in delivering babies came from the back of the bus and laid the mother on the floor while another woman helped. The baby was born just seconds later.

Passengers had alerted the bus driver, who pulled over. Mulcahy offered a shoelace to clamp the baby’s umbilical cord.

Paramedics arrived and took the mother and newborn to a hospital.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com