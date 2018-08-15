ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Passengers on a city bus in Minnesota have helped a woman deliver her baby after she went into labor.
The Star Tribune reports the mother started having contractions Tuesday as the bus rolled through a neighborhood near the University of Minnesota’s St. Paul campus.
Jane Mulcahy was seated right across from the woman. Mulcahy says the woman yelled, “The baby is coming.”
A man who had no experience in delivering babies came from the back of the bus and laid the mother on the floor while another woman helped. The baby was born just seconds later.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Italian bridge collapse sends cars plunging, killing 26 WATCH
- Garbage from Washington state's booming pot industry clogs gutters, sewers and landfills
- How to find and delete Google’s tracking of your devices
- Was Smokey Bear wrong? How a beloved character may have helped fuel catastrophic fires
- Primary night: Dems go for diversity, GOP for Trump choices VIEW
Passengers had alerted the bus driver, who pulled over. Mulcahy offered a shoelace to clamp the baby’s umbilical cord.
Paramedics arrived and took the mother and newborn to a hospital.
___
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com