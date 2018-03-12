ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Figures show the number of passengers on commercial airline flights to and from Aspen is up this ski season.

But the Aspen Times reports the percentage of occupied seats is down, causing Bill Tomcich, president of the central reservations firm Stay Aspen Snowmass, to have concern about possibly of offering too many seats and diluting the market.

Data from Aspen-Pitkin County Airport show that among American, Delta and United — the three carriers that serve Aspen through SkyWest Airlines — 128,116 seats were available in January and 111,794 in February, the most since the 1994-95 ski season.

Aspen’s commercial carriers combined for a 58.3 percent load factor in January, down from 70.9 percent in January 2017.

The Airlines’ load factor is a key metric for commercial carriers’ profitability that reflect the percentage of seats occupied by passengers.

