WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — A passenger on a motorcycle died in a crash southwest of Wasilla.
The person’s name and gender were not immediately released.
Alaska State Troopers say a motorcycle with a driver and the passenger late Tuesday morning were outbound on Knik-Goose Bay Road when a sport utility vehicle pulled out in front of them at Mile 7.
The motorcycle struck the SUV’s driver’s side. The motorcycle driver and the passenger were ejected. The passenger died at the scene.
The motorcycle driver was seriously injured and medically evacuated.
The SUV driver and a passenger were transported to a hospital. Troopers called their injuries non-life threatening.