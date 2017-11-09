PACHUTA, Miss. (AP) — Investigators say a passenger died after the driver of a car fell asleep at the wheel and drove into a creek in eastern Mississippi.

News outlets reports the wreck happened early Wednesday in Clarke County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Javon Kelly was driving south on Interstate 59 when he fell asleep and crossed a median. The vehicle overturned in a creek.

The passenger, 22-year-old Timothy D. K. Logan died at the scene. Investigators say Kelly was able to escape from the vehicle.

Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp says the car was found submerged in 5 to 8 feet of water, and Logan was still wearing his seatbelt. An autopsy will be done.