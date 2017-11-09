PACHUTA, Miss. (AP) — Investigators say a passenger died after the driver of a car fell asleep at the wheel and drove into a creek in eastern Mississippi.
News outlets reports the wreck happened early Wednesday in Clarke County.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Javon Kelly was driving south on Interstate 59 when he fell asleep and crossed a median. The vehicle overturned in a creek.
The passenger, 22-year-old Timothy D. K. Logan died at the scene. Investigators say Kelly was able to escape from the vehicle.
Most Read Stories
- Jenny Durkan defeats Cary Moon to become Seattle’s first woman mayor since the 1920s WATCH
- Manka Dhingra leading Jinyoung Englund in pivotal 45th District Senate race WATCH
- King County voters approve more taxes as Proposition 1 passes easily
- Mitzi Johanknecht edging incumbent John Urquhart in King County sheriff's race WATCH
- How Election Day unfolded: Voters, candidates react to Seattle's mayoral race results and more WATCH
Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp says the car was found submerged in 5 to 8 feet of water, and Logan was still wearing his seatbelt. An autopsy will be done.