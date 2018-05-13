ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say one of six people thrown from a Jeep in a single-vehicle crash in southwest Virginia last week has died.

Virginia State Police say 18-year-old Caden N. Bailey succumbed to his injuries Friday at a Roanoke hospital.

Bailey was one of six occupants in a Jeep Wrangler that crashed shortly before 4:30 a.m. last Sunday on Thomas Jefferson Road in Bedford County.

Investigators say the 17-year-old driver and five passengers, ranging in age from 18 to 20, were all ejected from the vehicle. None was wearing a seat belt.

Charges are pending.