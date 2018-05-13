ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say one of six people thrown from a Jeep in a single-vehicle crash in southwest Virginia last week has died.
Virginia State Police say 18-year-old Caden N. Bailey succumbed to his injuries Friday at a Roanoke hospital.
Bailey was one of six occupants in a Jeep Wrangler that crashed shortly before 4:30 a.m. last Sunday on Thomas Jefferson Road in Bedford County.
Investigators say the 17-year-old driver and five passengers, ranging in age from 18 to 20, were all ejected from the vehicle. None was wearing a seat belt.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mormon church: Intruder causes damage in St. George Temple.
- How bungling has kept Puerto Ricans powerless VIEW
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- What the royal bride-to-be means to black Londoners
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
Charges are pending.