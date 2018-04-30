SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A passenger has died more than a week after a crash on Interstate 26 in South Carolina.
The Highway Patrol tells local media outlets that the crash happened April 20 at the I-26 eastbound ramp to southbound Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County.
Troopers say a car was using the exit ramp, slowed down, then tried to re-enter traffic on I-26 when it was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer.
The driver and two passengers in the car were taken to a hospital. On Sunday, one of those passengers died. A name has not been released.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. The Highway Patrol says the driver of the car, 63-year-old Tara Anderson of Candler, North Carolina, has been charged with impeding traffic.