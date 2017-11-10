ESSEX, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont say a passenger has died in a crash near the entrance of a Lowe’s store in the town of Essex and the driver faces a drunken driving charge.

Police say the crash happened at about 9:50 p.m. Thursday. The name of the female passenger hasn’t released, pending notification of family.

The driver, 25-year-old Riley Watkins, of Essex, was jailed on charges of driving under the influence with death resulting and gross careless and negligent operation. It wasn’t immediately known if Watkins had a lawyer.