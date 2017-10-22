ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead after a vehicle crashed into construction equipment in Albuquerque on Interstate 40 and the driver may be facing charges.
Albuquerque police say officers responded to the crash on eastbound I-40 at Rio Grande around 2 a.m. Sunday after a vehicle drove through construction barricades and ran into a backhoe.
They say the passenger died on scene while the driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.
They say after the driver likely will be arrested for vehicular homicide after she’s released from a hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Police haven’t released the names of the driver or the dead passenger.