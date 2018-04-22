SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse police say a complaint about a loud party led them to the victim of a deadly shooting. It was the second in two days in the central New York city.

A crowd was leaving the area around a Cortland Avenue home when police arrived around 3:45 a.m. Sunday. Officers were told a man was injured inside.

They found a man in his 20s had been shot in the head. His identity hasn’t been released while police notify his family.

Police are also investigating a fatal shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Hoefler Street. There, officers arrived to find 24-year-old Lawrence Moore on a front porch with gunshot wounds to his chest. He died at a hospital.

Police say another shooting Saturday night on Kenmore Avenue wounded a 36-year-old man.