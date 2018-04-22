SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse police say a complaint about a loud party led them to the victim of a deadly shooting. It was the second in two days in the central New York city.
A crowd was leaving the area around a Cortland Avenue home when police arrived around 3:45 a.m. Sunday. Officers were told a man was injured inside.
They found a man in his 20s had been shot in the head. His identity hasn’t been released while police notify his family.
Police are also investigating a fatal shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Hoefler Street. There, officers arrived to find 24-year-old Lawrence Moore on a front porch with gunshot wounds to his chest. He died at a hospital.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- UPDATE: Throw out romaine lettuce from SW Arizona, CDC warns as E. coli spreads
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Verne Troyer, Mini-Me from ‘Austin Powers’ films, has died
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
Police say another shooting Saturday night on Kenmore Avenue wounded a 36-year-old man.