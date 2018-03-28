CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Parts of West Virginia are under a flood watch as heavy rains move through the state.

The National Weather Service in Charleston issued the flood watch from Wednesday through Friday afternoon with up to 2 inches of rain expected.

The flood watch area includes at least 22 of the state’s 55 counties in western, central and southern West Virginia.

The ground is already saturated from previous rains, raising the risk of flooding along roads, creeks and rivers.