CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Parts of West Virginia are under a flood watch as heavy rains move through the state.
The National Weather Service in Charleston issued the flood watch from Wednesday through Friday afternoon with up to 2 inches of rain expected.
The flood watch area includes at least 22 of the state’s 55 counties in western, central and southern West Virginia.
The ground is already saturated from previous rains, raising the risk of flooding along roads, creeks and rivers.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man
- The courts say the Parkland kids' agenda is largely compatible with the Second Amendment
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW