BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Heavy snow or a wintry mix of precipitation is possible across parts of western and central Virginia as a snowstorm expected to make its way up the East Coast moves through.

The National Weather Service office in Blacksburg has issued a winter storm warning or advisory for much of the western portion of the state. The weather service says areas under the storm warning could see total accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with localized amounts up to 8 inches.

The Virginia Department of Transportation warns drivers should check their local forecasts and be ready for the possibility of slippery conditions beginning overnight Sunday.

The weather service says the storm will move northeast overnight and into Monday.