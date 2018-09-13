PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Members of the Oregon Air National Guard’s 125th Special Tactics Squadron are on their way to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to help with Hurricane Florence relief.

About a dozen squadron members left Portland on Wednesday.

They are headed to the disaster zone from Dover after the hurricane passes through.

Squadron members are prepared to conduct rescue operations as well as re-establish air fields that may be damaged in the hurricane.

The team also is bringing along inflatable Zodiac boats, all-terrain vehicles, and mini-bikes.