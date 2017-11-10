TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — An arctic blast of air is putting parts of New Jersey under a freeze warning.
The warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday for Hudson, eastern Bergen, eastern Essex, eastern Union, Salem, Gloucester, Camden, Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties.
Forecasters are predicting temperatures in the teens to lower20s, with the coldest temperatures near daybreak Saturday.
Crops and other sensitive outdoor plants will likely die as a result of the bitter plunge.
