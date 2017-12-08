TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Parts of New Jersey are bracing for snow.
A winter storm watch is in effect from late Friday night through late Saturday night from Ocean County south. Forecasters say 3 to 6 inches (7 to 15 centimeters) of heavy snow are possible, mainly between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for central, northern and northwest New Jersey. Forecasters say 2 to 4 (5 to 10) inches of snow are possible, with the heaviest accumulations on Saturday.
A shift in the track of the storm could change conditions.
