ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — Attorneys say the lawsuit filed by a contractor who was badly burned after an explosion and fire at an Oregon marijuana processor has been settled.
The Daily Astorian reports Jacob Magley filed an $8.9 million suit against Jason Oei and William West who leased the Astoria building for growing marijuana and manufacturing butane hash oil.
Magley’s attorney Jonah Flynn says the parties have reached a confidential settlement.
Magley claimed he was working in the basement of the building when butane gas ignited causing a flash fire in 2016. He claimed the two were using an open heat source to vaporize concentrated marijuana while making hash oil in an open-ended system.
Oei and West were convicted last year of felony assault and misdemeanor reckless endangerment. Each received three years of probation.
Information from: The Daily Astorian, http://www.dailyastorian.com