TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Participants in an Oklahoma-based substance recovery program allege they were required to work at a poultry processing plant without compensation under the threat of incarceration.

Three participants filed a federal class-action lawsuit Tuesday against the northeastern Oklahoma recovery program, Christian Alcoholics & Addicts in Recovery, and Arkansas-based Simmons Foods, Inc.

The lawsuit alleges participants were led to believe CAAIR was a recovery program offered through Oklahoma drug courts. It alleges CAAIR and Simmons “conspired to profit from a vulnerable workforce” and failed to compensate participants for their work. It says the only payment received were “daily bologna sandwiches and a bunk-bed in a cramped dorm room.”

CAAIR CEO Janet Wilkerson had no immediate comment on the lawsuit. A spokesman for Simmons did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.