MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a partially-buried body has been found in some woods in a south Minneapolis park.

A man walking his dog in Solomon Park near Lake Nokomis found the body Sunday. Police say investigators could not tell the age or how long the body had been there.

Police Sgt. Catherine Michal says the body was partially covered with more than just leaves and branches. Lights and heaters were brought to the scene as investigators worked into the night. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping with the investigation.

The park is near Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.