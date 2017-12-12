EMPIRE, Colo. (AP) — A stretch of Interstate 70 in Colorado’s mountains is closed after one person was killed when a truck crashed into an overpass.

The Colorado State Patrol says the truck crossed the median into oncoming lanes of traffic and hit a pillar of an overpass about 40 miles west of Denver Tuesday morning. Another person was also seriously injured but no other vehicles were involved in the crash near the town of Empire.

The highway is closed in both directions there as the crash is investigated.