NEW YORK (AP) — A section of a building in New York City came crashing down suddenly in the afternoon, injuring one person.

The collapse happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday in Brooklyn. The city Department of Buildings says a brick parapet wall and store sign collapsed onto the sidewalk below, injuring a woman.

The woman suffered minor leg injuries but she did not require further medical attention.

City officials deemed the roughly 100-year-old building unsafe, forcing 16 families out of their homes and five businesses to close.

The American Red Cross says it is helping find temporary housing for the displaced families.