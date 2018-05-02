NEW YORK (AP) — A section of a building in New York City came crashing down suddenly in the afternoon, injuring one person.
The collapse happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday in Brooklyn. The city Department of Buildings says a brick parapet wall and store sign collapsed onto the sidewalk below, injuring a woman.
The woman suffered minor leg injuries but she did not require further medical attention.
City officials deemed the roughly 100-year-old building unsafe, forcing 16 families out of their homes and five businesses to close.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW
The American Red Cross says it is helping find temporary housing for the displaced families.