PARSHALL, N.D. (AP) — Parshall residents have approved a $5.4 million bond issue to fund construction of a new high school and middle school and renovations to the elementary school.
The Minot Daily News reports that nearly three-fourths of the 354 voters in Tuesday’s election favored the plan.
The bond issue will raise taxes by about $100 per year for the owner of a $120,000 home in the district and by 50 cents per acre of agricultural land.
The Three Affiliated Tribes will contribute $7.6 million to the project on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Filing shows Trump paid Cohen, who paid Stormy Daniels
- Racist 'alt-right' movement reeling after string of setbacks
- Ex-CIA employee, 29, in leak probe 'deeply saddened,' lawyer says
It was the second election on the project. Voters last August narrowly rejected the bond issue.
___
Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com