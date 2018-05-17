PARSHALL, N.D. (AP) — Parshall residents have approved a $5.4 million bond issue to fund construction of a new high school and middle school and renovations to the elementary school.

The Minot Daily News reports that nearly three-fourths of the 354 voters in Tuesday’s election favored the plan.

The bond issue will raise taxes by about $100 per year for the owner of a $120,000 home in the district and by 50 cents per acre of agricultural land.

The Three Affiliated Tribes will contribute $7.6 million to the project on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

It was the second election on the project. Voters last August narrowly rejected the bond issue.

___

Information from: Minot Daily News, http://www.minotdailynews.com