STRATHAM, N.H. (AP) — A parrot found abandoned in a trash bag outside the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is expected to make a full recovery.

The Amazon parrot named Mayday is improving after he was abandoned last Friday by a blonde woman driving a sedan. NHSPCA officials tell WMUR-TV that Mayday has begun to eat again and is settling into his new environment.

For the first few days, the bird wouldn’t eat — which prompted officials to ask for the public’s assistance in finding out more about the parrot.

NHSPCA officials told WMUR they want to express their gratitude for the support and help they’ve received from the public.

