ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say the suspect in an armed robbery has been shot and killed by upstate New York police after he fired at officers during a vehicle pursuit.

Police in the city of Elmira say a break-in was reported around 5:20 a.m. Thursday at a home where three gunshots were fired and money was stolen by a man later identified as 34-year-old James Davis.

Police say Davis, a parolee from Elmira, was later spotted driving an SUV. Police say he refused to pull over and a low-speed pursuit ensued.

Officials say Davis drove into the neighboring town of Horseheads, where he fired at an officer who pulled up alongside his SUV. Police say he then stopped the vehicle, got out holding a handgun and was shot by officers.

Davis was declared dead at a hospital.