RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada man who spent more than 30 years in prison for rape and kidnapping has been sentenced to 22 years on child pornography charges.

Federal prosecutors say 59-year-old Ira Weirich Jr. posed online as a teenage boy and persuaded more than a dozen girls to send him nude and sexually explicit photos.

He pleaded guilty last August to distribution and receipt of child pornography, and was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Reno.

Weirich earlier was sentenced to life in prison after he raped, kidnapped and robbed a woman in 1978 but was granted parole in 2013.

Prosecutors say that after his arrest last year he admitted he posed as a teenager on social media and chat rooms to obtain at least 300 sexually explicit photos and videos he later traded with others.