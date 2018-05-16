OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A woman who helped her boyfriend dump his mother’s body will not be released on parole.

WOWT reports the Nebraska Parole Board denied parole for Gabriela Guevara. She was sentenced in 2016 to three to seven years in prison for her role in the death.

Guevara’s one-time boyfriend, Roberto Martinez-Marinero, is serving a life sentence for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his mother, 45-year-old Jesus Ismenia Marinero, and his 4-year-old half brother, Josue Ramirez-Marinero.

After killing his mother, Martinez-Marinero took her two youngest children in an attempt to eliminate witnesses. He dumped his then-11-month-old half brother in a La Vista trash bin. The child was found later, bruised but otherwise uninjured.

He threw the 4-year-old boy off a bridge to his death.

