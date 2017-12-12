NEW YORK (AP) — New York state parole officials have denied a request for early release from Robert Golub, a Long Island man who was convicted of killing his 13-year-old neighbor in 1989.
In rejecting his request, the board wrote that the 50-year-old Golub’s “release would be incompatible with the welfare and safety of society.” It said his crime “demonstrated a callous disregard for human life.”
The Valley Stream man was found guilty in 1990 of fatally beating Kelly Ann Tinyes.
Golub has apologized, saying he never intended to cause her death. He said he was using anabolic steroids at the time.
Most Read Stories
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Renton-based Providence in talks for massive hospital merger with Ascension
The victim’s father, Richard Tinyes, told Newsday Tuesday that Golub “doesn’t deserve to ever get out” for what he did to his daughter.
Golub can apply for parole again in two years.
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com