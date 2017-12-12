NEW YORK (AP) — New York state parole officials have denied a request for early release from Robert Golub, a Long Island man who was convicted of killing his 13-year-old neighbor in 1989.

In rejecting his request, the board wrote that the 50-year-old Golub’s “release would be incompatible with the welfare and safety of society.” It said his crime “demonstrated a callous disregard for human life.”

The Valley Stream man was found guilty in 1990 of fatally beating Kelly Ann Tinyes.

Golub has apologized, saying he never intended to cause her death. He said he was using anabolic steroids at the time.

The victim’s father, Richard Tinyes, told Newsday Tuesday that Golub “doesn’t deserve to ever get out” for what he did to his daughter.

Golub can apply for parole again in two years.

