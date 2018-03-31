CLARKSTON, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia parole board invites crime victims to meet with board members.

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles plans to hold victim visitor days on April 11 and April 12 at Georgia Piedmont Technical College Conference Center in Clarkston.

The visitor days are part of the board’s observance of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

The board says victims will be able to discuss the parole status of the person who victimized them. They may also share information about the case that they would like the board to know about when considering possible parole for that person.

Victims who haven’t registered with the state will be able to do so, ensuring that they receive notifications about the status of their case, including board decisions and possible releases.