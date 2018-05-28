MIAMI (AP) — An upcoming computer video game that would allow players to re-create school shootings by stalking school hallways and racking up kills has been condemned as insensitive and inappropriate by the parents of students who were shot to death during the school massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

The game — titled “Active Shooter” and slated for a June 6 release— is branded as a “SWAT simulator” that lets players choose between being an active shooter terrorizing a school or the SWAT team responding to the shooting.

It was published by the company Acid, which has said it plans on selling the game for $5 to $10.

The Miami Herald reports that Acid said in a blog post that its game doesn’t promote violence and that it might remove the shooter’s role in the game.