MIAMI (AP) — A Florida basketball league is fighting for a spot in a championship game next week in honor of their fallen teammate Alex Schachter. Schachter was killed in the Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas along with 16 others.

Alex’s best friend and teammate Brett Lickerman, in his eulogy for Alex, promised the team would win in his memory. The team’s next game is Sunday. The championship is March 18.

The Parkland Basketball Club, along with Alex’s father and brother, were also honored at the Heat game Saturday night where they got to take warm-up shots alongside the Heat.

Alex’s brother, 17-year-old Ryan Schachter, wore his brother’s jersey during the warm-up.

The Sun Sentinel reports the teens were also given jerseys with their names along with a rubber replica of the NBA championship trophy, which was signed by the Heat.

