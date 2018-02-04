BALTIMORE (AP) — A parking ticket amnesty program in Baltimore has netted more than $2.1 million for city coffers over a two-day period.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the totals collected as of Friday evening reflect only electronic payments.

The newspaper says there were also lines at city offices as residents came to pay outstanding tickets in person. The amount collected from walk-in customers in the mid-Atlantic city will be calculated soon.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh announced the initiative last month. It’s the first parking ticket amnesty program the city has organized in roughly 15 years.

