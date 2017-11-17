SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A city-backed, mixed-use parking project in downtown Sioux Falls will cost the city more than expected.

The Argus Leader reports that the $50 million project will cost the city nearly $21 million, not $18million as initially anticipated.

The 13-story public-private parking ramp development called Village on the River is to have 525 spaces and an attached hotel and commercial space.

Community Development Director Daren Ketcham says the previous price estimate was based off a concept. He says the new figure is based off a schematic design.

The City Council must still approve. A decision could come Dec. 5.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com