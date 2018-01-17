SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City says it has fired four parking enforcement officers who took free pizza from a downtown pizzeria in exchange for not writing parking tickets for the owner and his employees.
KUTV-TV reports that City Director of Public Service Lisa Shaffer says that the city investigated after one employee admitted to the scheme and fired him and three others.
Shaffer says Unified Police investigated the allegations but did not file charges.
One fired officer Jeff Clegg says for two years he and his colleagues would only give warnings to the owner and employees of Sicilia Pizza and would void parking tickets they received.
Most Read Stories
- WSU QB Tyler Hilinski, 21, dies from an apparent suicide
- Alaska Airlines to begin flights to 8 West Coast cities from Everett's Paine Field this fall
- Is Seattle’s homeless crisis the worst in the country?
- Analysis | 5 thoughts on the Seahawks' hirings of Brian Schottenheimer, Ken Norton Jr., and Mike Solari
- Former Washington governor, King County executive John Spellman dies
Clegg estimates that the officers could have written three parking tickets a day for the pizzeria, meaning as much as $19,000 in fines wasn’t collected.
Sicilia Pizza owner Amrol Hararah denied the deal.
___
Information from: KUTV-TV, http://www.kutv.com/