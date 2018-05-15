SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Officials say a vandal turned himself in after receiving backlash on social media for defacing a rock at a popular hiking spot in Zion National Park.

Authorities say the visitor wrote his Instagram username on a rock at Angels Landing in the southwestern Utah park.

Photographer Joe Braun saw the graffiti and posted a photo of it on Facebook, prompting his followers to contact the vandal to complain.

Park authorities say the vandal is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. Authorities say criminal and civil penalties are pending.

Park officials say crews cleaned the area Monday, but restoration can be a costly and lengthy process.