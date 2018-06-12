HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The National Park Service has awarded a $4 million construction contract to a Montana company to begin rebuilding a Glacier National Park backcountry chalet that burned in a wildfire last year.

Helena-based Dick Anderson Construction is expected to begin work on the Sperry Chalet dormitory this summer.

The contract is only for the first phase of the rebuild, which is expected to last two years.

Sally Mayberry, a spokeswoman for the park service’s Denver Service Center, said Tuesday the project’s total cost is expected to range between $8 million and $12 million.

The park service has set aside $12 million for construction, and insurance is expected to kick in $1.2 million next year. The Glacier National Park Conservancy also raised $200,000 for emergency stabilization of the stone walls.