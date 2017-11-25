PARK RIVER, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a Park River man died in a two-vehicle collision in northeastern North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 10 a.m. Friday at the intersection of two state highways about six miles west of Park River.

The crash killed 75-year-old Gerard Dahl, who was driving a Ford pickup.

The patrol says Dahl made a turn onto state Highway 32 and crossed in front of a man driving a semi-trailer. Dahl’s vehicle was struck on the passenger side.

The driver of the semi, 55-year-old James Gustafson, of Adams, was injured in the accident. A condition report was not available.