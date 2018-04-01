SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — A wilderness park closed since devastating fires ripped through Northern California wine country has reopened after months of restoration work.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported Saturday that the entrance to a fire-scorched area of Hood Mountain Regional Park and Preserve is open again — along with several hiking trails, including one leading to the peak’s summit.

The Sonoma County recreation area was significantly damaged during the October wildfires.

Park officials say crews repaired trails, reinforced retaining walls and rebuilt culverts.

The newspaper says visitors will notice burn scars, bulldozer scrapes and erosion-control efforts as well as significant regrowth, including green grasses, wildflowers and new leaves on trees and shrubs.

Some sections of the park remain closed during ongoing restoration.

___

