LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Park officials in Kentucky’s largest city are recommending that council members consider banning the sale of spray paint to people who are under age 21 in an effort to fight graffiti.

Parks Director Seve Ghose recently told a Louisville Metro Council committee meeting that he needs help dealing with the pervasive problem.

Parks spokesman Jon Reiter said it cost the city nearly $100,000 to repair 25 major spray paint vandalism incidents last year, when materials and labor costs are included.

Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said officials are willing to consider recommendations from its agencies, but she didn’t know if restricting sales would do much to curtail the problem.

Ghose told The Courier-Journal that larger cities, including Chicago and Phoenix, have implemented such bans and seen a decrease in graffiti.

