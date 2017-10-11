NORTHEAST HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Officials say they responded to Acadia National Park in Maine to help an injured hiker.
Park officials say a man suffered a head injury while on Acadia Mountain and required assistance. WABI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2y8CGt5 ) he was located by a rescue crew and has been safely transported to an area hospital.
Rescue team members of Bar Harbor’s MDI Search and Rescue helped out in addition to park officials.
___
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- Why are Seattle rents so high? Is it a good time to sell? Answers to your questions about the crazy housing market
- Man accused of igniting brawl on Seattle-to-Beijing flight to be released from custody
- The Pac-12 did Washington no favors with the schedule, and that was a mistake
Information from: WABI-AM, http://www.wabiam910.com