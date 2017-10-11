NORTHEAST HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Officials say they responded to Acadia National Park in Maine to help an injured hiker.

Park officials say a man suffered a head injury while on Acadia Mountain and required assistance. WABI-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2y8CGt5 ) he was located by a rescue crew and has been safely transported to an area hospital.

Rescue team members of Bar Harbor’s MDI Search and Rescue helped out in addition to park officials.

