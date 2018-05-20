BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana state park overnight facilities damaged by severe flooding in 2016 are reopening.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announced that portions of the campground at Lake Fausse Pointe State Park near St. Martinville will open Monday. The deluxe cabins at Chemin-A-Haut State Park near Bastrop will open May 25 for the Memorial Day weekend.

Reservations for the campground and cabins can be made by calling 877-226-7652 or visiting www.ReserveLaStateParks.com .

Nungesser’s Office of State Parks says Lake Bistineau State Park, which was also damaged by the March 2016 floods, anticipates reopening its cabins later this year.

Other cabins at Lake Fausse Pointe State Park still need repairs. They are expected to reopen in phases, some by early fall and the remaining cabins by spring 2019.