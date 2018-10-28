ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — Plans are being made for a park to honor Astoria’s Scandinavian ties.

Blueprints will be vetted an advisory board and historic landmarks commission before reaching the city council.

The group behind the project, the Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Association, says construction could go to bid as early as March, if the plan stays on track. Plans also depend on funding. Construction is expected to cost about $1 million.

The Daily Astorian reports the park would focus on immigrants from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. The city also has a park honoring Chinese immigrants.

The heritage association hoped to build a monument in 2015. But the idea stalled amid maintenance concerns from the city.

An agreement has since been reached between the heritage association and city specifying the association’s responsibilities.

___

Information from: The Daily Astorian, http://www.dailyastorian.com