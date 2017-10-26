PARIS (AP) — Paris city hall has called adverts for a dating website linking students with rich men and women “shameful,” and says it will work with police to remove the ads from the city.
The RichmeetBeautiful website has been displaying a large mobile billboard across Paris, encouraging students to get in touch with “sugar daddies” and “sugar mamas” to subsidize their studies.
It reads: “Romance, passion and no student loan, go out with a sugar daddy or sugar mama.”
France’s gender equality minister Marlene Schiappa said on Thursday she will look into whether the dating website for people above 18 is encouraging prostitution.
The website describes itself as a place where people can be “open and honest” in defining the conditions of their relationship.