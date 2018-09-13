PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The parents of a 17-year-old high school football player have filed a lawsuit against a northern Oregon school district, claiming it failed to properly respond to a concussion their son received during a game.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the lawsuit filed Wednesday in Umatilla County against the Hermiston School District is seeking $38 million for Connor Martin’s past and future medical bills, as well as for his pain and suffering.
According to the lawsuit, Martin received a concussion during a September 2016 junior varsity football game, and school athletic officials didn’t treat him or tell his parents. He was cleared to play four days later, exacerbating the head injury.
The lawsuit claims the injury has caused Martin permanent brain damage.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
- Trump attacks mayor of San Juan as he touts readiness for Hurricane Florence
- 'Threat becomes reality': Florence begins days of rain, wind WATCH
- One of first women in infantry to be discharged from Marines
- Authorities: Dead Oregon hiker likely killed by cougar
The district declined to comment, citing legal and privacy reasons.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com