PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The parents of a 17-year-old high school football player have filed a lawsuit against a northern Oregon school district, claiming it failed to properly respond to a concussion their son received during a game.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the lawsuit filed Wednesday in Umatilla County against the Hermiston School District is seeking $38 million for Connor Martin’s past and future medical bills, as well as for his pain and suffering.

According to the lawsuit, Martin received a concussion during a September 2016 junior varsity football game, and school athletic officials didn’t treat him or tell his parents. He was cleared to play four days later, exacerbating the head injury.

The lawsuit claims the injury has caused Martin permanent brain damage.

The district declined to comment, citing legal and privacy reasons.

